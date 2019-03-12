Call about man acting ‘bizarre’ leads to hunt for suspect. Fresno K-9 helps make arrest

Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office ended up chasing a 29-year-old man with two warrants out for his arrest after receiving a phone call from someone reporting the man “acting bizarre” on Saturday.
While driving to check on Matthew Shadrick in the 47000 block of Creekside Road, deputies discovered the Squaw Valley man was on probation for burglary and charges related to identity theft.
“As soon as the deputies arrived, Shadrick ran from them,” said Tony Botti, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, in a news release sent Tuesday. “He headed into mountainous terrain and ran through several properties.”
At one of the properties, Shadrick reportedly tried to convince a woman to hide him from deputies. She declined to help him.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Deputies searching for Shadrick asked for assistance from a K-9 unit, and K-9 Maggie was flown to the scene in sheriff helicopter EAGLE One.
“EAGLE One landed where the suspect was last seen and let Deputy Mehling and Maggie out,” Botti said. “Within just a few minutes of doing so, Maggie began to tug Deputy Mehling’s leash, focusing on a noise in some shrubs directly behind him. … Once Maggie advanced and barked loudly, Shadrick came out, saying to get the dog away and he would give up. He did and deputies took Shadrick into custody without any problem.”
Shadrick was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, and also faces charges attached to a warrant for burglary and being contempt of court. His bail is set at $144,000.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or valleycrimestoppers.org, where tips can be made anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments