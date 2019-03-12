School security guard arrested on suspicion of molestation in Coalinga

A security guard employed by Coalinga-Huron Unified School District was arrested Tuesday for alleged “inappropriate contact” with a 17-year-old student at Coalinga High School.
Adolfo Sandoval, 30, who worked at the high school, was arrested on suspicion of “annoying or molesting a person under the age of 18,” Coalinga police said.
Sandoval had been under investigation since Feb. 24, police said, when the 17-year-old reported she had developed a relationship with Sandoval over the past few months.
Officers said they received permission to look through the girl’s phone, and found text messages between her and Sandoval going back to Feb. 24. The girl said she deleted other texts between them prior to that date.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
“The juvenile had stated in her interview she and school employee had inappropriate contact with one another,” police said.
Sandoval was arrested around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. He was pulled over in the 200 block of Jefferson Street in Coalinga while driving a gray Mini Cooper.
Police said he was being held at the Coalinga Police Department for questioning and will be transferred to Fresno County Jail.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Coalinga-Huron Unified School District’s administration office, or the Coalinga Police Department, 559-935-1525.
Comments