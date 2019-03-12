Crime

A nun mask and a stolen rifle: 3 arrested in Madera

By Jim Guy

March 12, 2019 12:40 PM

Police say three men armed with an assault rifle and carrying a nun mask were arrested Monday night in Madera.
Police say three men armed with an assault rifle and carrying a nun mask were arrested Monday night in Madera. Madera Police Department
Police say three men armed with an assault rifle and carrying a nun mask were arrested Monday night in Madera. Madera Police Department

Madera police arrested three men Monday night armed with an assault rifle and a nun mask.

The men were identified as Jose Maclovio, Jose Croceno and Dario Lopez.

Police say that Maclovio ran from the car but was captured a short distance away. The stolen rifle and nun mask were found inside the car.

The three were booked on weapons and stolen property charges. Maclovio was also booked on charges of resisting arrest.

Police did not provide information on why the three were in possession of the mask.

  Comments  