A nun mask and a stolen rifle: 3 arrested in Madera

Madera police arrested three men Monday night armed with an assault rifle and a nun mask.
The men were identified as Jose Maclovio, Jose Croceno and Dario Lopez.
Police say that Maclovio ran from the car but was captured a short distance away. The stolen rifle and nun mask were found inside the car.
The three were booked on weapons and stolen property charges. Maclovio was also booked on charges of resisting arrest.
Police did not provide information on why the three were in possession of the mask.
