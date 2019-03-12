Crime

Police searching for T-mobile bandit, dressed as woman, who used pepper spray on staff

By Jim Guy

March 12, 2019 11:05 AM

Watch a suspect use pepper spray during robbery at T-Mobile

A suspect believed to be a man dressed as a woman used pepper spray to assault workers at a Fresno T-Mobile store before making off with an estimated $8,000 in merchandise, Fresno police reported Tuesday.

The robbery took place Feb. 25 at the store in the 3300 block of East Tulare Avenue.

Sgt. Brian Valles said the suspect, wearing a black wig, black jacket and red dress, entered the store and immediately sprayed workers with the pepper spray.

As the workers ran to the back of the store, the bandit used wire cutters to cut security anchors to the merchandise before fleeing.

The suspect is believed to be about 6 feet tall and 190 bounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

