Fresno gang member arrested with Civil War-type revolver, police report

A Fresno man with a Civil War-era handgun was arrested Monday afternoon on weapons charges in southeast Fresno, Sgt. Adrian Alvarez reported.
The arrest took place about 5 p.m. as officers were patrolling near East Madison Avenue and North Third Stree and made a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. Alvarez identified the man as Amador Carlos Martinez, a self-described Ruthless Thug Life Fresno Bulldog. He reportedly told officers that he was carrying the .44 caliber weapon for protection.
Martinez was booked on weapons charges.
