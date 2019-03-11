Tulare County man gets 25 to life in shaking death of his 3-month-old son

A Tulare County man was sentenced Monday to a term of 25 years to life in the shaking death of his 3-month-old son, the district attorney’s office reported.
The term was handed down to Joseph Ulloa, 33, of Porterville after he was convicted in October.
The district attorney reported that on Sept. 23, 2010, Ulloa wanted to go back to bed after the baby’s mother went to work, and shook the infant and threw him on a couch and a bed multiple times before strapping him in a bouncing chair.
The baby went into cardiac arrest. When Ulloa awoke, the took the baby to a neighbor, who called 911. The baby was placed on life support, but died a month later.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
An autopsy determined that the infant sustained retinal hemorrhages, traumatic brain injury and other injuries.
Comments