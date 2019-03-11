Crime

Tulare County man gets 25 to life in shaking death of his 3-month-old son

By Jim Guy

March 11, 2019 11:54 AM

Joseph Ulloa
Joseph Ulloa Tulare Count District Attorney
Joseph Ulloa Tulare Count District Attorney

A Tulare County man was sentenced Monday to a term of 25 years to life in the shaking death of his 3-month-old son, the district attorney’s office reported.

The term was handed down to Joseph Ulloa, 33, of Porterville after he was convicted in October.

The district attorney reported that on Sept. 23, 2010, Ulloa wanted to go back to bed after the baby’s mother went to work, and shook the infant and threw him on a couch and a bed multiple times before strapping him in a bouncing chair.

The baby went into cardiac arrest. When Ulloa awoke, the took the baby to a neighbor, who called 911. The baby was placed on life support, but died a month later.

An autopsy determined that the infant sustained retinal hemorrhages, traumatic brain injury and other injuries.

Read Next

crime

Porterville man guilty of murdering baby son. Abuse happened because he wanted to sleep

Jim Guy

Jim Guy studied political science, Spanish literature and journalism at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

  Comments  