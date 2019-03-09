Corcoran prison inmate killed, suspect is a convicted murderer, officials say

An inmate death at Corcoran State Prison is being investigated as a homicide, according to prison officials.
The 44-year-old male inmate was found dead in his cell around 7:30 a.m. Saturday during a security check. His identity has not been released, pending family notification.
According to prison officials, his cellmate, Jaime Osuna, is considered a suspect. Osuna, 31, is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
The inmate who died was also serving a life sentence, for second-degree murder.
An investigation is being conducted by the prison’s Investigative Services Unit and the Sheriff’s County Sheriff’s Department. Osuna was isolated following the inmate’s death.
