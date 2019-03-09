Crime

Corcoran prison inmate killed, suspect is a convicted murderer, officials say

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

March 09, 2019 04:18 PM

ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee Staff Photo
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee Staff Photo

An inmate death at Corcoran State Prison is being investigated as a homicide, according to prison officials.

The 44-year-old male inmate was found dead in his cell around 7:30 a.m. Saturday during a security check. His identity has not been released, pending family notification.

According to prison officials, his cellmate, Jaime Osuna, is considered a suspect. Osuna, 31, is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The inmate who died was also serving a life sentence, for second-degree murder.

An investigation is being conducted by the prison’s Investigative Services Unit and the Sheriff’s County Sheriff’s Department. Osuna was isolated following the inmate’s death.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is a general assignment reporter at The Fresno Bee. He studies journalism at California State University, Fresno, where he once served as editor of the student newspaper. Before that, he was the editor of the Fresno City College student newspaper. He grew up in the central San Joaquin Valley.

  Comments  