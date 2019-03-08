Man with gun arrested in Club One Casino

A man who appeared to be acting strangely inside the Club One Casino at Van Ness and Tulare avenues in downtown Fresno early Friday was arrested after police found that he was armed with a handgun, Sgt. Conrado Martin reported.
The incident took place just before 3 a.m. after casino officials called police to report that Benjamin Yang, of North Carolina, made comments that someone outside was trying to hurt him. Martin said an arriving officer asked Yang if he was armed and he said that he had “a gun on his hip.”
Police said Yang also told officers he was “an Asian Crip” gang member.
He was arrested on weapons charges.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339
