Porterville man arrested on suspicion of killing his cousin, police say

A Porterville man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a family member, Porterville police said.
Andrew Campos, 44, was arrested in connection with the death of his cousin, Christopher Campos.
Porterville police said in a news release sent Thursday that the incident occurred around 7:58 a.m. Wednesday when officers were received a report of a man unconscious and not breathing in the 400 block of West Date Avenue.
Officers and medical personnel arrived and located Christopher Campos with trauma wounds on several areas of his body, the release said. He was pronounce dead at the scene.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Porterville detectives executed a search warrant and began interviewing several family members, including Andrew Campos. Through the investigation detectives uncovered evidence that led the arrest of Andrew Campos on suspicion of murdering his cousin.
Andrew Campos was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and is being held without bail. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Vargas at 559-782-7400.
Comments