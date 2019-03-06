Fresno police: Burglary suspects caught on video surveillance. Can you identify them?

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a residential burglary Monday.
The burglarized home is located in the 4700 block of West Providence Avenue in west Fresno.
Fresno police spokesman Lt. Mark Hudson said video surveillance from a neighbor’s home showed the suspects walking into the residence and leaving with items. The suspects, described as unknown Hispanic males, were last seen walking south on North Cornelia Avenue towards West Clinton Avenue.
The stamp on the video footage suggests the burglary occurred between 8:03 a.m. and 8:57 a.m. Monday. The resident was not home at the time of the burglary.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Officers arrived at the home around 5:30 p.m. Hudson said a window on the west side of the house was smashed and its screen was off. The front and back doors were open, but a security screen door was closed. The resident told police that several items were stolen from the living room, including a 70-inch black LG Smart TV, a black PlayStation 4 and a DirecTV cable box.
The master bedroom and two other bedrooms were rummaged through. The victim was unsure at the time of reporting the crime if any other items were missing.
Anyone who recognizes the burglary suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP. Information could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.
Comments