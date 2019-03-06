Parolee evades Fresno County deputies, police helicopter after car chase

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 25-year-old parolee who led deputies on a car chase Tuesday night.
Joshua Servis was spotted in his car at gas station at Olive and Marks avenues in Fresno. When deputies tired to stop the car, Servis swerved into the patrol vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. He also hit his breaks several times during the chase, before a deputy was able to use a pursuit intervention technique, causing Servis’ car to hit a tree.
Servis ran from the scene. Deputies searched the area for an hour with helicopter support from the Fresno Police Department Deputies did detain a passenger, who was questioned and later released, but they didn’t find Servis.
Servis’ whereabouts are still unknown and he is wanted for parole violation, assault with a deadly weapon and evading police.
He is described as white, 5-foot-8, with blues eyes, a bald head and stocky build.
Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.
