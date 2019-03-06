He shot two men in gas station parking lot in 2016. He faces 118 years-to-life in prison

A 28-year-old man has been convicted of a 2016 shooting death at a Flyer’s gas station in Visalia.
Apfu See was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle, the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
Each count comes with an special enhancement because a firearm was used. In all, See faces up to 118-years-to-life in prison when he is sentenced in April, according to the DA’s office.
See had been accused of shooting two men who were inside a vehicle parked at the gas station. Video surveillance showed See following one victim out of the store at the station. When the victim got in the car, See produced a handgun from his waist and began shooting.
See left the scene in a white van, which was later found set on fire.
See was also convicted of arson.
A 20-year-old man, Edgar Cardenas, was named as a co-defendant in the case and in 2017 pleaded no contest to arson, with the special allegation of street terrorism, and accessory after the fact, with the special allegation of being armed with a firearm. He was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison, the DA’s office said.
