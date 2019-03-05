Crime

Tulare County woman gets 12 years in prison for 84 counts of ID theft

By Jim Guy

March 05, 2019 12:02 PM

A collection of stolen information and identities found in the possession of Jessica Murphy, 27, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for identity theft.
A Tulare County woman Tuesday was sentenced to 12 years in prison for her second conviction on identity theft charges.

Jessica Murphy, 27, pleaded guilty to 84 counts of the crime, one count of mail theft, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession for sales.

Murphy was arrested Nov. 10, 2018, after officers found stolen personal identification information in binders in a car linked to her, along with checks, cell phones and a mobile card reader, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 20, 2018, officers made another traffic stop of a car containing Murphy and found syringes, glass pipes, pills and methamphetamine. Murphy told officers that she was a “profiler,” someone who organizes stolen information and sells it to support a drug addiction.

The district attorney’s office said that sheriff’s detectives contacted 85 victims whose personal information was in Murphy’s possession.

