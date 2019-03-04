Citizens complained he was dealing drugs, then he evaded police. Have you seen him?

A man who was the object of community complaints during a citizen’s meeting for drug dealing evaded arrest west of Highway 99 Monday after Fresno police officers seized ammunition and methamphetamine, Lt. Joe Gomez reported.
Christopher Gonzalez had been sought by officers after citizens mentioned he was armed and dealing narcotics, Gomez said.
Gonzalez was spotted near West Shields and North Valentine avenues about 9 a.m. He ran and officers cordoned off the area and tried to find him with a police dog and a helicopter but he slipped past their perimeter. In his car, police found the large quantity of narcotics, cash and ammunition. Possession of the items is a violation of his probation, Gomez said.
Police want anyone who knows the whereabouts of Gonzalez to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Officers are continuing the search.
