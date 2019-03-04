Crime

Officers checking gunfire say suspect had stolen shotgun

By Jim Guy

March 04, 2019 08:20 AM

Santana Castillo was arrested after police reported finding a stolen double barreled shotgun. Fresno Police Department
A Bulldog gang member armed with a stolen shotgun was arrested Sunday in central Fresno after officers went to East Belmont and North Van Ness Avenue to check a report of gunfire, police reported.

Taken into custody was Santana Castillo, 19.

A police spokesman said Castillo was standing near a parked car in a carport when officers contacted him and the double barreled shotgun was spotted inside the vehicle. The weapon had been stolen from a home in the 700 block of East Weldon Avenue.

Castillo was booked on multiple charges.

