Officers checking gunfire say suspect had stolen shotgun

A Bulldog gang member armed with a stolen shotgun was arrested Sunday in central Fresno after officers went to East Belmont and North Van Ness Avenue to check a report of gunfire, police reported.
Taken into custody was Santana Castillo, 19.
A police spokesman said Castillo was standing near a parked car in a carport when officers contacted him and the double barreled shotgun was spotted inside the vehicle. The weapon had been stolen from a home in the 700 block of East Weldon Avenue.
Castillo was booked on multiple charges.
