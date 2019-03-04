Young woman’s body found in orchard, investigators work to unravel mystery

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent murder of a woman whose body was found in an orchard in the Tulare area.
A sheriff’s spokesman said Tulare police found the body Sunday night in the 19000 block of Hosfield Drive, south of Mefford Field Airport and near Highway 99. They determined that the location was in the county and turned the investigation over to the sheriff’s office. The victim is a black woman about 20 years old.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Gary Marks at 559-802-9563 or leave an anonymous tip at 559-725-4194.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments