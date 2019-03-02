Stabbed man found lying in Lemoore street. Witness statements led to suspect

A man with multiple stab wounds on is head and neck was found lying in the middle of the road early Saturday in Lemoore.
Kings County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Bevens said in a news release that deputies arrived to the 16700 block of Atwell Court around 5:13 a.m. and found the man. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno and was listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses told deputies that the victim was allegedly stabbed by Elijah Cargo. Bevens said Cargo allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab the man.
Cargo was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with attempted murder. His bail was set at $500,000.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Detective Eric Essman, 559-852-2807.
