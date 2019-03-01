Crime

He attacked a library security guard with a baton. He’s facing assault and drug charges

By Carmen George

March 01, 2019 04:31 PM

Warren Vesper.
Warren Vesper. FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Warren Vesper. FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Fresno man faces a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking a library security guard with the guard’s baton.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that incident began around 7 p.m. Wednesday when Warren Vesper, 64, attacked a guard at the Fresno County Public Library at N and Mariposa streets in downtown Fresno. Vesper took the guard’s baton and then hit him multiple times with it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional security guards responded and pepper-sprayed Vesper, who then barricading himself inside a men’s restroom.

A deputy, who works as part of the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, was able to talk Vesper out of leaving the restroom and he was taken into custody without incident.

The guard who was attacked suffered a hand injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Baton close up.jpg
FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

In addition to the felony charge, Vesper faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia (meth pipe). His bail was set at $21,000.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

Carmen George

Carmen George is a features and news reporter for The Fresno Bee. Her stories have been recognized with Best of the West, George F. Gruner, and McClatchy President’s awards, and nine first or second place awards from the California News Publishers Association. She has a passion for sharing people’s stories to highlight issues and promote greater understanding.

  Comments  