He attacked a library security guard with a baton. He’s facing assault and drug charges

A Fresno man faces a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking a library security guard with the guard’s baton.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that incident began around 7 p.m. Wednesday when Warren Vesper, 64, attacked a guard at the Fresno County Public Library at N and Mariposa streets in downtown Fresno. Vesper took the guard’s baton and then hit him multiple times with it, according to the sheriff’s office.
Additional security guards responded and pepper-sprayed Vesper, who then barricading himself inside a men’s restroom.
A deputy, who works as part of the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, was able to talk Vesper out of leaving the restroom and he was taken into custody without incident.
The guard who was attacked suffered a hand injury, according to the sheriff’s office.
In addition to the felony charge, Vesper faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia (meth pipe). His bail was set at $21,000.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.
