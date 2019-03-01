Tulare County deputies track down suspect, make arrest in attempted murder case

A Yettem man was arrested on an attempted murder charge in the beating of a Cutler man last month.
Gary Dicochea, 30, is being held on $1 million bail, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.
A sheriff’s spokesman said the crime occurred Feb. 8 at Cindy Road and Avenue 404 in Cutler, where the victim was beaten with a metal object.
Dicochea was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Dicochea was located Thursday in the 38700 block of Road 140 and arrested. Detectives also recovered a stolen Artic Cat ATV valued at $4,500, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies want additional information about the case is asked to call detective Rick Morley at 559-733-6218. To remain anonymous, text 559-725-4194.
