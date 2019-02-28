Three Fresno County homes shot within 10 miles of each other. Is there a connection?

Three Fresno County homes each located within 10 miles of one another were shot Wednesday night, and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the shootings are connected, according to spokesman Tony Botti.
No one was hurt in the shootings.
Deputies were called out around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night to a travel trailer in Selma near Dinuba and Leonard avenues.
A man and a woman inside said the trailer was hit several times by gunfire.
About 45 minutes later, another call was made from a home in Kingsburg, on the 500 block of 10th Ave.
And on Thursday morning, a homeowner just outside of Kingsburg on the 10000 block of E. Elkhorn Avenue reported damage to a home.
The homeowner heard gunshots around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Botti said, but didn’t check the home until the next morning.
Damage and spent ammunition was found at all three locations.
The sheriff’s office is warning the public to be aware of suspicious activity and to report gunshots to law enforcement.
Anyone with information about these shootings or others is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or at www.valleycrimestoppers.org.
