Crime

Pepper spray released on Tulare County school bus

By Jim Guy

February 28, 2019 09:16 AM

Fresno Bee file
Fresno Bee file

Three students were treated by emergency workers Wednesday after a student released what appeared to be pepper spray on a Tulare County school bus, the sheriff’s office reported.

A family member of the student is under investigation in connection with the student’s possession of the substance.

The incident took place about 3 p.m. in the area of Avenue 384 and Road 96 near Dinuba.

A sheriff’s spokesman said deputies contacted the driver and determined that the student had been given the spray by the adult.

The minors were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation as a precautionary measure. The rest of students were released back to Dinuba Unified School staff to be taken home.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559 733-6218.

Jim Guy

Jim Guy studied political science, Spanish literature and journalism at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

  Comments  