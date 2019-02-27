Crime

Man wanted after shooting at ex and her kids as she drove to school, Fresno police say

By Jim Guy

February 27, 2019 02:07 PM

FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

A man who allegedly fired multiple gunshots at his former girlfriend as she drove her children to school Wednesday morning is being sought on multiple charges by Fresno police.

The incident took place about 8 a.m. in southeast Fresno, according to Lt. Mark Hudson.

Donald Newsome reportedly was following the victims when he stopped his car in the middle of the street near the victim’s home, stepped out and fired multiple rounds at the woman’s car.

He then sped away. No one in the car was hit by bullets.

Newsome is considered armed and dangerous, Hudson said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Jim Guy

Jim Guy studied political science, Spanish literature and journalism at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

  Comments  