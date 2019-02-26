Man once sought in shooting death of 9-year-old girl in custody on gun charges

Isaac Stafford, who was once connected to the notorious shooting death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez in 2014, is in custody on weapons charges following a two-month search, Fresno police reported.
Janessa was killed as she stood with her mother near North Marks and West Clinton avenues by a bullet police believe was intended for a rival gang member. Brian Cooks, then 24, was convicted of manslaughter and other charges in 2018 in Janessa’s slaying. Police reported that the shooting took place during a gun battle between rival gang members.
In the most recent case, Stafford, 23, was sought by police after he reportedly fled from officers following a traffic stop in December. Sgt. Ignacio Ruiz said Stafford left behind a loaded Glock handgun with a high capacity magazine. He was wanted on several felony warrants.
Officers caught up with Stafford on Sunday in the 1600 block of Bullard Avenue in Clovis, where he was seen leaving an apartment and getting into a parked car, Ruiz said.
After Stafford was placed in custody, officers searched an apartment Stafford had just stepped out of and found a large quantity of cash, marijuana and items associated with drugs sales.
Stafford was booked into jail on a bail of $160,000.
