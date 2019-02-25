A truck ends up inside a building in southeast Fresno. Police suspect DUI in crash

A pickup truck crashed into a business in southeast Fresno on Monday evening, a collision that sent one man to the hospital.
Three men were in the truck traveling south on Sixth Street just before six p.m., when the driver collided with a minivan at Tulare Avenue, and then veered off into Dee’s Plumbing Supplies, which was occupied at the time.
No one inside the building was injured.
No one in the minivan was injured.
One of the men was taken to the hospital and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, police said. A second man was detained at the scene and also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
Police said they are looking for a third man who fled the scene. Officers are also trying to determine who was driving at the time of the collision.
Police could not estimate the amount of property damage to the building.
