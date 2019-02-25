19-year-old man stabbed to death in Tulare. Police continue to investigate

Tulare police detectives on Monday continued to investigate a weekend homicide.
Police received calls around 2 a.m. Saturday regarding an assault in the 1500 block of West Beaumont Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 19-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died at the scene.
Investigators have served multiple search warrants in Tulare County related to the case, according to a news release Monday morning from the Tulare Police Department.
Anyone with information about the case, is asked to contact Detective Cabello at 559-685-2300, ext. 2155; or Detective Muller at 559-685-2300, ext. 2157.
