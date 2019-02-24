Carjacking leads to stand off with SWAT in Clovis neighborhood

An early morning carjacking led to a standoff with police in a Clovis neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Clovis police officers were investigating a carjacking that occurred around 3:40 a.m. in the area of Locan and Gettysburg avenues in Clovis. That investigation led them to a home on Swift Avenue, near Ashlan and Locan avenues, where they attempted to serve a search warrant, said Sgt. Jim Munro.
The occupants of the home become uncooperative and started destroying possible evidence by throwing it into the backyard swimming pool. Eventually, they barricaded themselves inside the home, at which time the department closed down the neighborhood, Munro said.
“This is all protocol,” he said, of the heavy police presence in the neighborhood, which included members of SWAT and the bomb squad.
As of 4 p.m. Sunday, police were still working to clear the house, but had seven people detained, Munro said.
Police said it remained unclear to whom the house belonged and
Investigators planned to drain the pool to collect additional evidence.
Residents in the neighborhood were alerted to the incident via Facebook and the Nextdoor App, Munro said.”
