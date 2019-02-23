Crime

Police investigating southeast Fresno shooting that injured one man

By Marilyn Castaneda

February 23, 2019 12:54 PM

Fresno police investigating shooting that left man injured

Fresno police are investing a shooting sending one man to the hospital Saturday morning in southeast Fresno.
Police are investing a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning in southeast Fresno.

Details are preliminary. Police responded to the area of East Townsend Avenue and South Hazelwood Boulevard for a physical disturbance with shots fired, according to a news release.

A victim, described only as a Hispanic male in his twenties, is being treated at Community Regional Medical Center, according to police.

There is no information immediately available on the suspect.

This case remains under investigation.

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98

