Police investigating southeast Fresno shooting that injured one man

Police are investing a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday morning in southeast Fresno.
Details are preliminary. Police responded to the area of East Townsend Avenue and South Hazelwood Boulevard for a physical disturbance with shots fired, according to a news release.
A victim, described only as a Hispanic male in his twenties, is being treated at Community Regional Medical Center, according to police.
There is no information immediately available on the suspect.
This case remains under investigation.
