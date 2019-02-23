North Merced street race results in arrests after car crashes into tree

Merced police arrested two males this week after a street race resulted in a car crashing into a tree.
The crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday, and police were dispatched to Buena Vista Drive and San Bruno Court Wednesday night, according to a department press release.
Police believe Ethan Samuel Leon, 18, was driving a gray 1998 Honda Civic at a very high rate of speed, carrying an 18-year-old passenger. They were traveling eastbound on Buena Vista when Leon lost control and struck a tree.
Both males sustained moderate injuries and were treated at local hospitals. Leon was booked at a Merced County Jail for allegedly driving under the influence.
Upon further investigation, officers discovered evidence of Leon racing another car before the accident happened, and fleeing the scene after.
Officers located the second suspect vehicle in the 100 block of West Alexander Avenue on Friday and determined that Leonardo Valencia Vega, 19, was the driver.
Vega was booked on suspicion of felony hit and run and street racing.
