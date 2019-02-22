Gang member on probation for armed robbery arrested with loaded gun

A juvenile Bulldog gang member on probation for armed robbery was taken into custody Thursday after the MAGEC anti-gang unit found him in possession of a loaded handgun, Fresno police reported.
The arrest followed a probation search of the juvenile’s home in the 4000 block of East Shields Avenue. Sgt. James Rossetti said the suspect initially attempted to hide from officers but was taken into custody after officers found the firearm.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments