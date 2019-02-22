Crime

Gang member on probation for armed robbery arrested with loaded gun

By Jim Guy

February 22, 2019 07:35 AM

Fresno police confiscated this firearm from a juvenile on probation for armed robbery on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
A juvenile Bulldog gang member on probation for armed robbery was taken into custody Thursday after the MAGEC anti-gang unit found him in possession of a loaded handgun, Fresno police reported.

The arrest followed a probation search of the juvenile’s home in the 4000 block of East Shields Avenue. Sgt. James Rossetti said the suspect initially attempted to hide from officers but was taken into custody after officers found the firearm.

