Man killed in hit-and-run in north Fresno. Police say he may have been in crosswalk

A man was killed in a hit-and-run near Copper River Country Club in north Fresno on Thursday night.
Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said shortly before 6:30 officers received calls of a person struck by a vehicle. Officers arrived and found the body of the victim in the road.
According to Dooley, it appears the suspect vehicle was traveling north on Friant at Copper River Drive when it struck the victim, who police believe was walking in the crosswalk.
Officers did not have any initial information about the suspect vehicle or driver, Dooley said.
Northbound Friant at Copper River Driver was closed as officers continued their investigation.
