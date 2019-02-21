Crime

Police seek bandit in Fresno credit union robbery

By Jim Guy

February 21, 2019

Fresno police are looking for a bandit who robbed the California Credit Union on Thursday morning in central Fresno and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robbery took place at the California Credit Union branch at Fresno and Shields avenues about 10 a.m.

Lt. Mark Hudson described the suspect as Hispanic, in his 50s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a puffy jacket and fled in a silver American sedan.

He was last seen speeding east on Shields.

Anyone with information about the bandit is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

