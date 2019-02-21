A 44-year-old man, 17-year-old partner arrested after series of ATM robberies in Madera

A man and his alleged teenage accomplice have been arrested on suspicion of being responsible for a series of robberies at an ATM in Madera.
Ernesto Gonzalez, 44, and a 17-year-old male are alleged to have robbed several people over a period of two weeks at an ATM at the Bank of America ATM on East Yosemite Avenue, Madera police said in a news release Thursday.
In each incident, police say that Gonzales, with the 17-year-old as an accomplice, walked up to people as they were using the ATM and demanded their money, or demanding they withdrawn more.
Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday in Tracy, where the duo is also suspected of robbing a Valero gas station.
Gonzalez was booked into the Madera County jail and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
The 17-year-old was arrested in Madera and booked into juvenile hall on the same charges.
