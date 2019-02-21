Juvenile on probation arrested with prohibited handgun

Fresno police Tuesday arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on charges of possession of a handgun after a probation search of his car.
The arrest took place in the 4000 block of West Jacquelyn Avenue by officers in the MAGEC gang task force. A spokesman said the juvenile was on probation for robbery and a detective found the weapon while searching the car. The juvenile was booked into Fresno County Juvenile Hall on weapons charges.
