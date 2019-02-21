Crime

Juvenile on probation arrested with prohibited handgun

By Jim Guy

February 21, 2019 08:35 AM

Police found a loaded handgun in the car of a 17-year-old Fresno juvenile on probation for robbery on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Police found a loaded handgun in the car of a 17-year-old Fresno juvenile on probation for robbery on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Fresno Police Department
Police found a loaded handgun in the car of a 17-year-old Fresno juvenile on probation for robbery on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Fresno Police Department

Fresno police Tuesday arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on charges of possession of a handgun after a probation search of his car.

The arrest took place in the 4000 block of West Jacquelyn Avenue by officers in the MAGEC gang task force. A spokesman said the juvenile was on probation for robbery and a detective found the weapon while searching the car. The juvenile was booked into Fresno County Juvenile Hall on weapons charges.

Jim Guy

Jim Guy studied political science, Spanish literature and journalism at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

  Comments  