Crime

Fresno police search for ‘heavy-set’ man who robbed liquor store at gunpoint

By Larry Valenzuela

February 20, 2019 10:31 PM

Varsity Liquor robbery

Fresno Police Department is looking for a “heavy-set” man and his getaway driver involved in a robbery of a liquor store in central Fresno on Tuesday night.
The Fresno Police Department is looking for a man and his getaway driver involved in a liquor store robbery Tuesday night in central Fresno.

Officers were called to Varsity Liquor around 11 p.m. after calls of a robbery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the clerk who told them a man had walked into the store holding a handgun and demanded money from the register.

The suspect grabbed several items from the counter and left through the parking lot running west

The store clerk described the man as a “heavy-set” male who was wearing a red bulldog hoodie.

Officers reviewed the surveillance footage and saw the suspect jump in a small vehicle with a getaway driver and left the parking lot going west on Ashlan.

