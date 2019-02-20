Fresno police search for ‘heavy-set’ man who robbed liquor store at gunpoint

The Fresno Police Department is looking for a man and his getaway driver involved in a liquor store robbery Tuesday night in central Fresno.
Officers were called to Varsity Liquor around 11 p.m. after calls of a robbery.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the clerk who told them a man had walked into the store holding a handgun and demanded money from the register.
The suspect grabbed several items from the counter and left through the parking lot running west
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
The store clerk described the man as a “heavy-set” male who was wearing a red bulldog hoodie.
Officers reviewed the surveillance footage and saw the suspect jump in a small vehicle with a getaway driver and left the parking lot going west on Ashlan.
Comments