He vandalized a church in northwest Fresno by using his mom’s cane, police say

A Fresno man who caused an estimated $6,000 in damage to a church in northwest Fresno was arrested Wednesday, police reported.
Lt. Joe Gomez said officers were called to Family Restoration Church around 8:30 p.m. on reports of vandalism.
Upon arrival, officers discovered suspect Alvarado Edgar Pena used his mother’s walking cane to break 11 windows and used a pellet gun to shoot four other windows at the church.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Pena, 33, was believed to be wearing a surgical mask over his face during the event.
Officers later tracked Pena back to his residence located on Palm Avenue.
Pena denied being involved in the crime but officers uncovered the walking cane, pellet gun and surgical mask believed to have been , used in the crime all in his home.
Pena was booked into Fresno County Jail for charges of felony vandalism.
Comments