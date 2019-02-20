Boy stabbed, robbed after trying to buy drugs on social media

A Fresno boy was stabbed while trying to buy edible drugs by one of two teenage assailants he met on social media, Fresno police reported Wednesday.
The assault took place near Fir and College avenues, according to Sgt. Brian Valles, who said officers learned of the incident after they were sent to St. Agnes Medical Center on Feb. 6.
They spoke with the victim, who had sustained a non-life threatening injury. He told investigators that when he arrived at the location, two boys demanded his property and he refused. One of the boys then stabbed him in the chest, while a second grabbed his property and both suspects ran from the scene.
Police identified the 15- and 16-year-old suspects and arrested the boy who took the property on Feb 12, and the assailant on Feb. 19.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Both were booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Comments