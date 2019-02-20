Police seek three suspects in robbery at Hustler Hollywood in Fresno

Police are looking for three suspects who were caught on video robbing the Hustler Hollywood store earlier this month.

Surveillance video, released by the Fresno Police Department, shows two women and a man entering the store on Feb. 12. The women attempt to pay for several items with a credit card.

When the card is declined for insufficient funds, the man grabs the items and tries to leave without paying. He then hits a store clerk who tries to stop him at the door. The items end up scattered on the ground outside the store.

The suspects can be seen leaving the store. They were then seen walking on Shaw Avenue, police said.





Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee

Police are also looking for a White Nissan Maxima, license plate number 8GAD615. The suspects arrived in the car and the driver waited while they were in the store, police said. The car was later seen leaving the scene with its lights off.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Fresno police at 559-621-2083 or Crimestoppers at 888-498-7867.