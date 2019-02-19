Hanford man arrested on suspicion of child molestation, rape

A Hanford man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman and a teen, according to police.
Cops say Mathew Cabello, 27, asked the woman on Saturday night if he could sleep over as he had nowhere to go. During the night, he allegedly raped her.
Police arrived to the 200 block of East Ivy Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The woman learned Cabello had allegedly molested a 15-year-old and told police.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Cabello, a known gang member to police, was arrested on suspicion of rape, lewd acts with a child under 15, sodomy of a person under 16 and sodomy by force or violence.
He was taken to Kings County Jail.
Comments