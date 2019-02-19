Missing man’s bones found. Sheriff’s office says they’ve arrested a suspect in his death

Fresno County sheriff’s detectives say they believe they’ve found the bones of a Squaw Valley man missing seven months and arrested the man they believe is responsible for the killing.
A family member said Gary Smith, 46, hadn’t been seen for about two weeks when the missing-person report was filed July 19, according to a release issued Tuesday by sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti. Smith was last known to be living in a trailer on foothill property belonging to Roger Johnson, 62.
Saturday, detectives arrested Johnson and booked him into Fresno County Jail with a charge of murder. His bail is $1 million.
Botti says in his release that soon after Smith’s disappearance, rumors began that he may have been killed. Detectives visited Johnson’s Ruth Hill Road property on Sept. 14 seeking evidence.
A break in the case came Jan. 12 when detectives received a report of possible human remains found off Barberry Lane in Squaw Valley. Botti says detectives believe DNA analysis will confirm that the remains are those of Smith.
No other details about the investigation were shared.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or valleycrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers tipstes remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward.
