Police: He offered child whiskey and asked for sex

Corcoran police Saturday arrested a 73-year-old man on charges of annoying or molesting a minor after he allegedly offered the victim whiskey and asked for sex.
He was identified as Seferino Arjona Rodarte of Hollister.
A police spokesman said that a concerned parent contacted authorities after their child was walking near Corcoran High School and was contacted by Arjona Rodarte, who offered the whiskey and grabbed the child’s hand and held it for “a prolonged period of time.” Officers located the suspect near a bus stop and determined that he was a convicted sex offender who was out of compliance with his mandatory registration. He wa booked into the Kings County Jail.
