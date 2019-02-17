A woman selling roadside flowers was robbed. A passerby made sure she got her money back

A woman selling flowers on a Visalia street corner was robbed Saturday, but her money was returned thanks to a Good Samaritan, police said.
While the woman was preoccupied at the corner of Shirk Road and Riggin Avenue, two men in a beige Chevrolet Avalanche pulled over, according to a news release.
Passenger Florentino Martinez, 22, got out of the SUV and allegedly stole the woman’s backpack, which had a large amount of money inside. Martinez got back into the SUV, police said.
The driver, identified by police 27-year-old Joel Martinez, drove west toward Goshen. Police said the suspects are brothers.
The woman got help from a passerby who drove after the SUV, police said. The brothers drove to a home on the 30900 block of Road 67 in Goshen, where police arrived to arrest them without incident.
Both were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of conspiracy, grand theft and possession of stolen property.
