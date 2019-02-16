Crime

Visalia woman arrested for smuggling drugs into jail, deputies say

By Marilyn Castaneda

February 16, 2019 05:46 PM

Tammy Gomes, 54, of Visalia (left) has been arrested on Friday for allegedly smuggling drugs into a Tulare County detention facility, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s. Raymond Durham, 38, is in jail on unrelated charges and now faces new charges for the import of narcotics into a county jail.
Tammy Gomes, 54, of Visalia (left) has been arrested on Friday for allegedly smuggling drugs into a Tulare County detention facility, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s. Raymond Durham, 38, is in jail on unrelated charges and now faces new charges for the import of narcotics into a county jail. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office
Tammy Gomes, 54, of Visalia (left) has been arrested on Friday for allegedly smuggling drugs into a Tulare County detention facility, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s. Raymond Durham, 38, is in jail on unrelated charges and now faces new charges for the import of narcotics into a county jail. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

A woman from Visalia is now behind bars after a two-week long investigation disclosed she was smuggling drugs into a detention facility, according to a Tulare County Sheriff’s County news release.

Detectives served a search warrant Friday morning in the 2000 block of North Ben Maddox Way in Visalia and arrested Tammy Gomes, 54.

They found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia related to methamphetamine and other items associated with drug sales.

Gomes had been sneaking in the drugs to the jail for the past two weeks. Deputies believe the drugs were being sent to Raymond Durham, 38, who is in jail on unrelated charges, detectives said.

Gomes faces multiple charges and Durham faces new charges including allegedly importing narcotics into a county jail and conspiracy to commit a crime.

This case is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sherrif’s Office at 559-733-6218.

4413BCDE-EA7E-49AA-84E4-6891176D3BD0_fitted.jpeg
Detectives served a search warrant to in the 2000 block of N. Ben Maddox Way in Visalia and found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia related to methamphetamine and other items associated with drug sales.
Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98




  Comments  