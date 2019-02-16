Man standing outside west Fresno home shot by someone in passing car, police say

A man was shot at midday Saturday as he stood outside a west Fresno home, Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez said.
The man was hit in the upper torso and the injury was “pretty serious,” according to Gomez, though the man’s condition was not known immediately.
He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
Gomez said the man is a known transient in the area of Merced Street and Pottle Avenue, where he was shot.
He was standing outside a home at a corner of the intersection when a gray Chevy Camaro turned the corner and someone in the passenger seat fired a shot at him.
Callers who reported the shooting around 12:20 p.m. said there were numerous shots fired, according to Gomez. The shooting appeared targeted and is possibly gang related, Gomez added.
Police are using video from the area to investigate the crime.
Gomez said anyone who has information about the shooting or the gray Camaro should call police or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
