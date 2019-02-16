Crime

Man standing outside west Fresno home shot by someone in passing car, police say

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

February 16, 2019 01:50 PM

Shooting reported at Merced Street and Pottle Avenue in Fresno

A man was shot at midday Saturday when he stood outside a west Fresno home, Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez said.
By
Up Next
A man was shot at midday Saturday when he stood outside a west Fresno home, Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez said.
By

A man was shot at midday Saturday as he stood outside a west Fresno home, Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez said.

The man was hit in the upper torso and the injury was “pretty serious,” according to Gomez, though the man’s condition was not known immediately.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Gomez said the man is a known transient in the area of Merced Street and Pottle Avenue, where he was shot.

He was standing outside a home at a corner of the intersection when a gray Chevy Camaro turned the corner and someone in the passenger seat fired a shot at him.

Callers who reported the shooting around 12:20 p.m. said there were numerous shots fired, according to Gomez. The shooting appeared targeted and is possibly gang related, Gomez added.

Police are using video from the area to investigate the crime.

Gomez said anyone who has information about the shooting or the gray Camaro should call police or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is a general assignment reporter at The Fresno Bee. He studies journalism at California State University, Fresno, where he once served as editor of the student newspaper. Before that, he was the editor of the Fresno City College student newspaper. He grew up in the central San Joaquin Valley.

  Comments  