He stabbed his brother during a fight and fled in a FAX bus, Fresno police say

A man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed his brother Saturday, then jumped on a FAX bus and rode to north Fresno, where he was arrested.
Fresno police Sgt. James Fowler said it all started around 10:40 a.m. at a central Fresno apartment at 1595 N. Van Ness Avenue, feet away from Fresno City College.
Police said the stabbing suspect, Desmond Louis, 23, got into an argument with his 30-year-old brother before he took out a butcher knife and injured his brother.
Lt. Joe Gomez said the older brother had a stabbing injury on his right forearm and a puncture wound through his right hand. He was expected to recover from the injuries.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
As police investigated the stabbing, the search was on for Louis.
A Fresno police officer in the FAX unit learned a man who rode a bus matched Louis’ description, Gomez said.
Police later learned that Louis’ girlfriend lives in the Riverpark area and that Louis frequently uses FAX buses to get around.
Officers arrived to a FAX bus shelter at Riverpark and found Louis waiting to get on another bus. Gomez said Louis got on his knees and placed his hands behind his back when officers approached him.
Louis was arrested and is expected to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon and making terrorist threats.
Gomez said the suspect is also being investigated for possible elder abuse. Louis was booked into Fresno County Jail.
Comments