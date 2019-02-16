Man in critical condition after shooting outside central Fresno apartment

A Fresno man was in critical condition Saturday morning after he was shot outside his central Fresno apartment Friday night.
Fresno police said the man, who is 27, stepped out of his apartment at The Parks at Fig Garden complex in the 4000 block of Fruit Avenue with two other people. Then, around 9:44 p.m., a shot was fired from an unknown person, police said. The man was hit in the upper torso.
Police and emergency medical service personnel arrived and took the man to Community Regional Medical Center.
Police said witnesses were not cooperating in the investigation. The man was still awake as he laid at the base of a stairwell when officers arrived at the scene, but he did not respond to medical staff, police added.
Investigators are trying to piece the shooting together. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7869. The call is confidential.
