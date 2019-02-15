Crime

Tulare County man arrested for allegedly molesting boy he met on social media

By Carmen George

February 15, 2019 12:21 PM

Lucas Pete Mitchell
Lucas Pete Mitchell TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Special to The Bee
Lucas Pete Mitchell TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Special to The Bee

A Tulare County man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old boy he met on social media.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Lucas Pete Mitchell of Strathmore was arrested on suspicion of numerous child molestation charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives said the abuse happened in Strathmore after Mitchell met the boy in 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or tips can be made anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194, or emailing tcso@tipnow.com.

Carmen George

Carmen George is a features and news reporter for The Fresno Bee. Her stories have been recognized with Best of the West, George F. Gruner, and McClatchy President’s awards, and nine first or second place awards from the California News Publishers Association. She has a passion for sharing people’s stories to highlight issues and promote greater understanding.

  Comments  