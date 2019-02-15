Tulare County man arrested for allegedly molesting boy he met on social media

A Tulare County man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old boy he met on social media.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Lucas Pete Mitchell of Strathmore was arrested on suspicion of numerous child molestation charges. The investigation is ongoing.
Detectives said the abuse happened in Strathmore after Mitchell met the boy in 2017.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or tips can be made anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194, or emailing tcso@tipnow.com.
