Fresno Sheriff releases photos of man, woman in fatal shooting

Two persons who are persons of interest in a fatal shooting of man shot to death in Fresno County were released Friday by sheriff’s investigators.
The body of Matthew Tidwell, 42, of Orange County was found Jan. 9 near West Herndon and North Dower avenues. First responders initially believed that Tidwell was the victim of a hit-and-run collision, but it was later determined that he had sustained a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call detective Gary Haslam at 559-600-8209 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
