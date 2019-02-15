Crime

Fresno Sheriff releases photos of man, woman in fatal shooting

By Jim Guy

February 15, 2019 11:42 AM

Two persons on interest in the shooting death of Matthew Tidwell are sought by Fresno Sheriff deputies.
Two persons on interest in the shooting death of Matthew Tidwell are sought by Fresno Sheriff deputies. Fresno County Sheriff's Office
Two persons on interest in the shooting death of Matthew Tidwell are sought by Fresno Sheriff deputies. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Two persons who are persons of interest in a fatal shooting of man shot to death in Fresno County were released Friday by sheriff’s investigators.

_fitted (6).jpeg

The body of Matthew Tidwell, 42, of Orange County was found Jan. 9 near West Herndon and North Dower avenues. First responders initially believed that Tidwell was the victim of a hit-and-run collision, but it was later determined that he had sustained a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call detective Gary Haslam at 559-600-8209 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Jim Guy

Jim Guy studied political science, Spanish literature and journalism at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

  Comments  