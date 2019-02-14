Clovis man arrested for allegedly molesting children between the ages of 5 and 12

A Clovis man was arrested for allegedly molesting three children in Clovis when they were between the ages of 5 and 12.
Philip Morris, 69, was arrested Friday, the Clovis Police Department announced Thursday.
Morris was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of child molestation in an investigation that started in June 2017, when a victim’s family member contacted Clovis police to make a police report, Sgt. Jim Munro said in a news release.
Three victims were located and interviewed during the investigation, and “detectives determined that all of the victims were known to Mr. Morris.”
Morris was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and penetration with a foreign object.
Morris was still in custody Thursday, with bail set at $485,000.
