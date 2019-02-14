Visalia police officer arrested in domestic violence investigation

A Visalia police officer has been arrested in a criminal investigation into domestic violence allegations.
Officer Jerrett Dunham was arrested after the Madera County Sheriff’s Office and a victim contacted the Visalia Police Department on Sunday, said Visalia police spokesman Sgt. Gary Williams.
The alleged crime occurred in Madera County.
“Dunham was contacted by Visalia Police officials and ordered to turn himself in,” Williams said, “at which time he was arrested by the Visalia Police Department and booked at the Tulare County Jail.”
Williams said Dunham was already on administrative leave from the department regarding a personnel matter, and will remain on that status pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Dunham also faces potential criminal charges related to the Madera County incident.
No further details were provided about the incident. A Madera County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the department does not comment on domestic violence cases.
A Visalia police Facebook post from January 2017 welcoming Dunham to the department said Dunham honorably served in the U.S. Navy for nine years. The post also identifies him as a native of Albany, Georgia and as a graduate of the Tulare/Kings Police Academy.
