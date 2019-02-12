Crime

Abandoned baby in good condition; Madera County Sheriff's Office searching for SUV

By Jim Guy

February 12, 2019

Aurelio Fuentes, 21, a Fresno Bee newspaper carrier, describes finding an infant in the middle of a dark country road while he delivered newspapers Monday morning.
Madera County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a small, blue or gray SUV in the search for the woman who abandoned a baby on a dark roadway in Madera Ranchos.

Spokeswoman Kayla Serratto said Tuesday it is possible that the vehicle seen in the 35000 block of Avenue 13 1/2 early Monday morning was a Kia or a Hyundai.

The female infant was reported to be in good condition Tuesday and was being treated by the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Valley Children’s Hospital.

Serratto said preliminary drug screenings on the child were negative. Upon release from the hospital, she will be placed in the custody of Madera County Social Services.

The sheriff’s office did not say what charges the woman could face in the abandonment of the baby.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 559-661-6375.

The Baby Safe Surrender program was established in Los Angeles County. The program allows a parent or legal guardian to confidentially handover an infant, three days old or younger, to any fire station, hospital or designated Safe Surrender site.

